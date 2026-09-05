Rasika Dugal Weighs In on AI and Filmmaking's Future Challenges

Amid growing use of AI in filmmaking, actor Rasika Dugal highlights the struggle of getting producer backing and theatre releases for creative projects, especially those centered on women. While she sees AI as a support, she remains cautious about its role in storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:33 IST
Rasika Dugal Weighs In on AI and Filmmaking's Future Challenges
Actor Rasika Dugal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As artificial intelligence continues to permeate the filmmaking industry, actor Rasika Dugal has expressed concerns about the creative process. Speaking to ANI, she noted that while AI could assist with scriptwriting, the major hurdle remains obtaining producers' backing and securing theater releases.

Dugal regularly receives scripts featuring strong female protagonists but lamented that such projects often struggle to find financial support. "If these films are made, getting them released is still an obstacle," she stated. Her comments come amid increasing discussions on AI's potential role in developing film ideas and scripts.

Despite the technological advancements, Dugal is skeptical about relying heavily on AI for storytelling. She admitted to not using AI extensively herself as it evolves rapidly, making it challenging to keep up. Dugal's remarks also coincide with her return in 'Mirzapur: The Movie', where the race for the throne continues with fresh dynamics.

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