Tragedy in the Skies: Greek F-4 Phantom Crashes During Air Show

A Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed at Tanagra airport during an air show, leading to rising black smoke witnessed by spectators. The status of the pilots remains uncertain, and it's unclear if there were any injuries among the audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:51 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Greek F-4 Phantom Crashes During Air Show
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A Greek F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show at Tanagra airport, located near Athens. The event caused a dramatic scene as a column of black smoke was seen rising a few hundred meters from the spectators, who were present to witness the aerial maneuvers.

The Greek public broadcaster ERT captured video footage of the incident, showing the alarming fallout of the crash. The fate of the pilots is currently unknown, adding to the uncertainty and concern surrounding the incident.

Authorities are also investigating whether anyone in the audience sustained injuries as a result of the crash. The accident has raised questions about air show safety and the condition of the aircraft involved.

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