Harmony of Devotion: B Praak's Joyful Reverence at Raipur's Janmashtami Celebration

Singer B Praak performed in Raipur at a Lord Krishna-themed event, expressing his excitement and joy in celebrating Janmashtami. In Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath Dham hosted a lively midnight celebration filled with devotion, rituals, and cultural traditions honoring Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary, drawing devotees in large numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:09 IST
Harmony of Devotion: B Praak's Joyful Reverence at Raipur's Janmashtami Celebration
Singer B Praak at Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Singer B Praak arrived in Raipur to perform at an event dedicated to Lord Krishna, sharing his exuberance for what he termed a 'beautiful and love-filled celebration.' His performance was set amid the sacred festivities of Krishna Janmashtami, promising an evening imbued with spirituality and joy.

The festivities in Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Varanasi, saw a devoted congregation celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The temple, alive with the sounds of Vedic mantras and conch shells, presented a divine atmosphere as scholars conducted ritualistic worship and anointment. B Praak expressed his gratitude and anticipation of sharing the stage with divine blessings, inviting attendees to a night of traditional bhajans.

This year's Janmashtami festivities stood as a testament to the enduring faith and rich cultural traditions characteristic of the region. The juxtaposition of devotion at Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the musical celebrations in Raipur underscored the strong spiritual fabric uniting communities across India in reverence for Lord Krishna.

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