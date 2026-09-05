Brenner Dominates Vuelta a Espana's Stage 14

Marco Brenner claimed his maiden Grand Tour stage victory at Vuelta a Espana's Stage 14 with a decisive win over Santiago Buitrago. The stage had significant leaderboard changes as Enric Mas maintained his lead, while Felix Gall climbed to second place overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 21:44 IST
Brenner Dominates Vuelta a Espana's Stage 14

Germany's Marco Brenner triumphed in a heated battle against Colombian rider Santiago Buitrago, capturing the Stage 14 victory at the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday. The win marks the first Grand Tour stage victory for the Tudor rider.

Enric Mas of Movistar, wearing the prestigious red jersey, opted not to contest the challenging mountainous stage. Nevertheless, he extended his lead over Primoz Roglic by finishing 25 seconds ahead, causing Roglic to drop from second to third on the overall leaderboard.

Austrian cyclist Felix Gall rode alongside Mas and secured second place overall. He currently trails Mas by just two minutes and six seconds in the race for the red jersey. Meanwhile, Cristian Rodriguez made a notable impact by narrowing his gap with Mas by over four minutes, finishing third in the stage and moving up to eighth place overall.

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