Congress Announces Major Reshuffle to Bolster Election Strategy

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has orchestrated a strategic reshuffle among its key functionaries, effective immediately, as announced in a statement by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday. In a significant move, Sachin Pilot takes charge as the General Secretary In-charge of Punjab, while Randeep Singh Surjewala will oversee operations in Gujarat.

Additionally, Surjewala will handle responsibilities as General Secretary In-charge of Karnataka, further highlighting his integral role within the party. The reshuffle also sees Bhupesh Baghel assigned to helm efforts in Assam, indicating a targeted push in these regions.

Key appointments in other states include Sukhdeo Bhagat for Chhattisgarh, Sirivella Prasad for Maharashtra, and PV Mohan for Andhra Pradesh. The reshuffle expresses gratitude towards outgoing leaders Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala, and Manickam Tagore for their service. Mukul Wasnik retains his position as AICC General Secretary.

The restructuring extends to strategy execution ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with Sandeep Gupta and Akshit Singh appointed as National Coordinators for social media strategies. Strategic adjustments also see new roles for party functionaries in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, emphasizing the party's focus on a digital-forward approach as election preparations intensify. (ANI)