Local Ceasefire Enables Repair Efforts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

A critical ceasefire, mediated by the International Atomic Energy Agency, took effect Saturday, allowing technicians to begin restoring external power to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, according to the IAEA.

Since August 20, the plant has depended solely on emergency diesel generators due to the lack of external power. The U.N. nuclear watchdog warns that the plant is running low on diesel fuel, risking a station blackout unless power lines are repaired or more fuel is secured.

Ukrainian technicians prepared to mend the damaged Ferosplavna power line after clearing the vicinity of explosives, as Russian forces had seized the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, during the early days of the 2022 war.

Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev announced that a temporary ceasefire was initiated to ensure safe conditions for these repairs, projecting it to hold for about a week. However, Likhachev cautioned that fixing the power line might not guarantee the restoration of power to the plant.

He noted a previous repair conducted on July 23 was unsuccessful due to alleged inaction by Ukrainian authorities. So far, Ukrainian officials have not publicly addressed the ceasefire or Likhachev's statements. Moscow and Kyiv continue to blame each other for actions potentially jeopardizing nuclear safety amid the conflict.