Nicolas Cage’s 'Spider-Noir' Triumphs at Creative Arts Emmys Despite Cancellation

Nicolas Cage's series 'Spider-Noir' achieved notable success at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, clinching five awards despite its recent cancellation by Prime Video and MGM+. Released in May, the show earned an impressive 11 nominations, becoming the most-nominated series from the platform this year.

At Sunday's ceremony, 'Spider-Noir' was recognized for its excellence in stunt coordination, sound editing, title design, special visual effects, and cinematography. Supervising stunt coordinator Freddy Bouciegues humorously commented on the unfortunate timing of the successes coinciding with the series' cancellation.

The show followed Ben Reilly, played by Cage, a down-on-his-luck detective navigating his past and superhero identity in a 1930s New York setting. Despite its abrupt cancellation after its debut, the series was part of a broader strategy by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to expand Marvel character-driven narratives.