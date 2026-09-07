Nicolas Cage’s 'Spider-Noir' Triumphs at Creative Arts Emmys Despite Cancellation

'Spider-Noir,' starring Nicolas Cage, won five Creative Arts Emmys post its cancellation by Prime Video and MGM+. The series, set in 1930s New York, was lauded for its stunt coordination, sound editing, and visual effects, but met an early end despite its Emmy nods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:49 IST
Nicolas Cage’s 'Spider-Noir' Triumphs at Creative Arts Emmys Despite Cancellation
Spider-Noir (Photo/Instagram/@spidernoirprime). Image Credit: ANI

Nicolas Cage's series 'Spider-Noir' achieved notable success at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, clinching five awards despite its recent cancellation by Prime Video and MGM+. Released in May, the show earned an impressive 11 nominations, becoming the most-nominated series from the platform this year.

At Sunday's ceremony, 'Spider-Noir' was recognized for its excellence in stunt coordination, sound editing, title design, special visual effects, and cinematography. Supervising stunt coordinator Freddy Bouciegues humorously commented on the unfortunate timing of the successes coinciding with the series' cancellation.

The show followed Ben Reilly, played by Cage, a down-on-his-luck detective navigating his past and superhero identity in a 1930s New York setting. Despite its abrupt cancellation after its debut, the series was part of a broader strategy by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to expand Marvel character-driven narratives.

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