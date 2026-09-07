David Harbour Shines at Creative Arts Emmys with Landmark Win

David Harbour celebrated a significant career milestone with his first Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 'DTF St. Louis'. His portrayal was part of a show recognized with 13 nominations at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys. The awards spotlighted celebrated talents, including Jason Bateman and Richard Jenkins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:51 IST
David Harbour Shines at Creative Arts Emmys with Landmark Win
Linda Cardellini and David Harbour (Photo/Instagram/ @televisionacad). Image Credit: ANI

In a pivotal career moment, actor David Harbour triumphed at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, earning his first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Harbour was recognized for his compelling performance as Floyd Smernitch in the HBO series 'DTF St. Louis', according to People.

Harbour, aged 51, has previously garnered two Emmy nominations for his role as Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things'. Celebrating his win, Harbour described the occasion as “very moving,” expressing his gratitude for the show's 13 Emmy nominations this year, including multiple acting nods. “It's a warm embrace that feels truly appreciated,” he remarked.

Competition in the category was intense, featuring Jason Bateman, Richard Gadd, Richard Jenkins, Charles Melton, and Nick Offerman. Bateman, portraying Clark Forrest in 'DTF St. Louis', notched his 18th career Emmy nomination, while Richard Gadd captured attention with his fourth nomination for 'Half Man'. Meanwhile, Richard Jenkins received his fourth nod for playing Detective Donoghue Homer, acknowledging the exceptional work of co-stars Harbour and Bateman.

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