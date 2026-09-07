Ernest Harden Jr. Clinches First Emmy for 'The Pitt'

Veteran actor Ernest Harden Jr. has won his first Emmy Award at the age of 73 for his role as Louie Cloverfield, an alcoholic patient in HBO Max's medical drama 'The Pitt.' The win, in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, marks a significant milestone in a career that began in 1974. Harden Jr., visibly moved, dedicated this achievement to the late actress Bette Davis, reflecting on their time together in the 1980 television movie 'White Mama.'

Backstage, Harden Jr. expressed his disbelief, saying, "I am on cloud 25." While the win came as a surprise, he credited the success to the powerful storytelling of 'The Pitt' and expressed gratitude towards the show's executive producers and co-star Noah Wyle for believing in his talent. This pivotal win comes after a career that has included roles in classic films like 'Three Days of the Condor' and iconic TV series such as 'The Jeffersons.'

Reflecting on his role in 'The Pitt,' Harden Jr. recounted an emotional moment when he realized his character's fate during the second season, supported by co-star Noah Wyle who reassured him about his performance's impact. Harden Jr.'s Emmy victory, a testament to his resilience and talent, celebrates a life dedicated to entertainment, resonating deeply with audiences and underscoring his enduring legacy in Hollywood. The Emmy competition included notable actors like Colman Domingo and Bradley Whitford, showcasing the veteran actor's remarkable achievement.