Mariska Hargitay Wins Big at Emmys for Heartfelt Documentary on Jayne Mansfield

Mariska Hargitay's directorial debut 'My Mom Jayne' secures two Emmy Awards, celebrating her mother Jayne Mansfield's life. The film triumphs at the 78th Creative Arts Emmys, winning Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Best Directing. Hargitay cherishes the profound connection fostered through storytelling, calling it an indescribable gift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:56 IST
Mariska Hargitay Wins Big at Emmys for Heartfelt Documentary on Jayne Mansfield
Mariska Hargitay (Photo/Instagram/@televisionacad). Image Credit: ANI

In her directorial debut, acclaimed actress and filmmaker Mariska Hargitay garnered significant recognition at the 78th Creative Arts Emmys for her documentary titled 'My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay'. The film, which provides a heartfelt exploration of her mother, Jayne Mansfield's life, claimed the awards for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Best Documentary Directing.

The documentary premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and Tribeca Festival, capturing judges' attention with never-before-seen personal archives, photographs, and videos detailing Mansfield's iconic life. Hargitay, while accepting the honors, expressed gratitude for the storytelling process that allowed her to reconnect and understand her mother's legacy intimately.

'My Mom Jayne', now streaming on HBO Max, invites viewers to experience Mansfield's world, showcasing narratives filled with passion. As Hargitay embarks on her next project, hosting the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, the spotlight remains on this Emmy-winning documentary, which stands testament to the enduring power of narrative and familial bonds.

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