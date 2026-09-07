Heat and Drought Decline French Wine Production to Historic Low
French wine production is predicted to reach one of its lowest levels in 30 years due to extreme weather conditions. The Champagne region is particularly affected, with output expected to halve by 2025. Nationally, production will drop, affected by diminishing vineyards and climate challenges.
The French wine industry is facing a notable downturn, with the Ministry of Agriculture announcing projections for one of the worst production years in three decades. A harsh mix of reduced vineyards and sweltering heat has taken a toll, particularly affecting the iconic Champagne region, where output is set to halve by 2025.
This year's forecast of 33.9 million hectolitres marks a significant decline, 6% less than last year and 17% below the average from 2021 to 2025. Although favorable spring conditions kindled optimism, a summer crippled by drought and heatwaves damaged vines, slashing yields in multiple territories.
Regions such as Bourgogne-Beaujolais and Val de Loire faced notable reductions, while Languedoc-Roussillon saw a slight improvement. Meanwhile, Bordeaux managed a modest recovery due to late-summer rains. Amid these challenges, France continues its global leadership in wine export value, even as producers contend with diminished land and consumption patterns.