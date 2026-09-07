Heat and Drought Decline French Wine Production to Historic Low

The French wine industry is facing a notable downturn, with the Ministry of Agriculture announcing projections for one of the worst production years in three decades. A harsh mix of reduced vineyards and sweltering heat has taken a toll, particularly affecting the iconic Champagne region, where output is set to halve by 2025.

This year's forecast of 33.9 million hectolitres marks a significant decline, 6% less than last year and 17% below the average from 2021 to 2025. Although favorable spring conditions kindled optimism, a summer crippled by drought and heatwaves damaged vines, slashing yields in multiple territories.

Regions such as Bourgogne-Beaujolais and Val de Loire faced notable reductions, while Languedoc-Roussillon saw a slight improvement. Meanwhile, Bordeaux managed a modest recovery due to late-summer rains. Amid these challenges, France continues its global leadership in wine export value, even as producers contend with diminished land and consumption patterns.