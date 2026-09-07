Global Markets Brace for Rate Hikes Amid Rising Oil Prices and Political Unrest

Global investors faced challenging conditions on Monday as oil prices surged, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated, and political uncertainty loomed over Europe. Tehran's announcement of a restricted zone near the Strait of Hormuz and recent conflicts involving the U.S. have added to market anxieties.

Brent crude futures reached $97 a barrel, the highest in seven weeks, reflecting a significant rise in oil prices since February. Diesel prices also hit record highs, intensifying concerns over inflation worldwide and increasing the likelihood of central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, raising interest rates.

In Europe, political dynamics have shifted with far-right parties gaining traction, potentially destabilizing the euro's long-term stability. Meanwhile, market indicators suggest potential rate hikes in Japan. Currency markets reacted with the yen gaining strength, while European and U.S. stock futures showed mixed performances.