Devdutt Padikkal's Journey: A Triumphant Return to Test Cricket

India's batter Devdutt Padikkal has shared his enthusiasm upon making a comeback to Test cricket, underscoring his preparedness when the chance to play in the series against Sri Lanka emerged. Replacing Sai Sudharsan, Padikkal was instrumental in India's 1-0 series victory over Sri Lanka.

After proving his prowess in Karnataka's domestic matches and contributing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's consecutive IPL triumphs, Padikkal transitioned seamlessly to the international stage. He was awarded Player of the Series with 328 runs in three innings, including two centuries, affirming his impeccable form. Padikkal admitted that Test opportunities demand relentless practice and diligent preparation, which he has constantly focused on.

Reflecting on his time as India's No. 3 batter, a spot previously held by legends like Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, Padikkal remains committed to aiding the team's success rather than seeking personal accolades. He draws guidance from his conversations with former India coach Dravid, emphasizing the significance of meticulous preparation and maintaining mental clarity for sustained success at the crease.