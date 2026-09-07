Zelenskiy Advocates for Diplomatic Efforts Amid U.S. Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a continued focus on diplomacy after engaging with visiting U.S. envoys in Kyiv and Moscow. He emphasized the critical nature of ongoing talks.

Speaking on social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted the coordination of forthcoming actions and preparations between Ukraine and its partners. He underscored the importance of these efforts with winter on the horizon.

Zelenskiy remains optimistic about achieving positive outcomes through these diplomatic moves, signaling readiness for upcoming meetings and communications.