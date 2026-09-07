Pakistan's Fatima Sana Fined for ICC Conduct Breach

Fatima Sana, captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee following an incident during a Women's Asia Cup 2026 match. The ICC press release revealed that Sana was penalized for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The infraction occurred during a match against India in Dubai when Sana gestured towards the pavilion after dismissing opener Shafali Verma. This action was deemed to violate Article 2.5, concerning behavior that could provoke an aggressive reaction, and has resulted in a demerit point on her record.

This incident is Sana's second offence in 24 months, raising her tally of demerit points to two. As per ICC regulations enforced by match referees, accumulating four points within two years could lead to a suspension. The on-field and third umpires collectively assessed the breach, rendering a formal hearing unnecessary.