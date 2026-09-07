Pakistan's Fatima Sana Fined for ICC Conduct Breach

Pakistan cricket captain Fatima Sana has been fined and given a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women's Asia Cup 2026 against India. This marks her second offence within 24 months, putting her at risk of suspension with further violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 16:29 IST
Pakistan's Fatima Sana Fined for ICC Conduct Breach
Pakistan's Fatima Sana (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Fatima Sana, captain of Pakistan's women's cricket team, has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee following an incident during a Women's Asia Cup 2026 match. The ICC press release revealed that Sana was penalized for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The infraction occurred during a match against India in Dubai when Sana gestured towards the pavilion after dismissing opener Shafali Verma. This action was deemed to violate Article 2.5, concerning behavior that could provoke an aggressive reaction, and has resulted in a demerit point on her record.

This incident is Sana's second offence in 24 months, raising her tally of demerit points to two. As per ICC regulations enforced by match referees, accumulating four points within two years could lead to a suspension. The on-field and third umpires collectively assessed the breach, rendering a formal hearing unnecessary.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cities Are Regulating AI Too Statically for Systems That Keep Evolving

Digital Governance Works Against Corruption, But Not the Same Way Everywhere

Financial Access Is Not Financial Freedom: Why Women’s Cooperatives Need More Than Digital Finance

Fear, Shame and Falling Motivation: How GBV Is Undermining Education in Eswatini

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026