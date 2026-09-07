Oman Evacuates Crew from Attacked Saudi Tanker

Oman evacuated 16 crew members from the Saudi-owned tanker Sidr following an attack in the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker, owned by Shipping Company Bahri, was carrying Saudi oil. Two Filipino seafarers were killed, but the status of seven crew members remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 16:33 IST
Oman Evacuates Crew from Attacked Saudi Tanker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oman has successfully evacuated 16 crew members from the Saudi-owned tanker Sidr after the vessel was reportedly attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. This information was released in a statement by Oman's Maritime Security Centre, shared on social media platform X.

The Sidr, along with another supertanker, was carrying Saudi oil when it came under attack last Monday. Saudi Arabia's national shipping company Bahri owns the tanker. On Wednesday, Saudi authorities confirmed that two Filipino seafarers were killed in the assault.

The tanker had a total of 25 crew members on board. As of now, the whereabouts and status of the remaining seven unaccounted crew members remain uncertain.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cities Are Regulating AI Too Statically for Systems That Keep Evolving

Digital Governance Works Against Corruption, But Not the Same Way Everywhere

Financial Access Is Not Financial Freedom: Why Women’s Cooperatives Need More Than Digital Finance

Fear, Shame and Falling Motivation: How GBV Is Undermining Education in Eswatini

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026