Oman Evacuates Crew from Attacked Saudi Tanker

Oman has successfully evacuated 16 crew members from the Saudi-owned tanker Sidr after the vessel was reportedly attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. This information was released in a statement by Oman's Maritime Security Centre, shared on social media platform X.

The Sidr, along with another supertanker, was carrying Saudi oil when it came under attack last Monday. Saudi Arabia's national shipping company Bahri owns the tanker. On Wednesday, Saudi authorities confirmed that two Filipino seafarers were killed in the assault.

The tanker had a total of 25 crew members on board. As of now, the whereabouts and status of the remaining seven unaccounted crew members remain uncertain.