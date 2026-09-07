Parvathy Thiruvothu Dons the Uniform: A Riveting Debut as a Police Officer

Parvathy Thiruvothu debuts as a police officer in 'Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar,' exploring the intricacies of her role as Aleena Abraham. The seasoned actress navigates the dual worlds of duty and personal vulnerability, promising an intriguing narrative. She is also slated to appear in the series 'Storm.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 18:17 IST
Parvathy Thiruvothu Dons the Uniform: A Riveting Debut as a Police Officer
Parvathy Thiruvothu (Image source: Makers). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): In an exciting turn of events, the trailer for Parvathy Thiruvothu's new project, where she stars as Aleena Abraham, a police officer from the film 'Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar,' made its debut on Monday. This marks a significant milestone for Parvathy, as it is her first portrayal of a police role in a career spanning two decades. She takes on the character of Aleena, a constable whose professional journey faces unexpected challenges, placing her at the center of a captivating and tense storyline.

In an official statement, Parvathy expressed her enthusiasm for embracing the complexities of Aleena, noting the challenge of stepping into a brand new role. She remarked, “Every role comes with its own responsibility, and portraying Aleena was particularly fascinating due to the environment she navigates and the choices she must make. Playing a police officer is uncharted territory for me, and understanding what it means to inhabit that-role was an exciting process. However, Aleena's personal story, her vulnerabilities and unwavering sense of responsibility when faced with change, truly captivated me. Amid chaos, Aleena remains steadfast, a trait that leaves much to audience interpretation.”

Beyond her current project, Parvathy's career trajectory includes some exciting prospects, notably her role in the upcoming HRX and Amazon series 'Storm.' Her evolving choice of roles continues to amaze audiences and contributes to her dynamic journey as an actress. (ANI)

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