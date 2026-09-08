Lorenzo Suarez: Cultivating Orchid Masterpieces in Havana's Hidden Oasis

Outside the home of Lorenzo Suarez in San Miguel de Padron, a rundown neighborhood on the outskirts of Havana, refuse accumulates at street corners, with cracked sidewalks and peeling storefront facades.

Inside, a vibrant display of 100 different orchid species and hybrids fills his greenhouse, creating an oasis amid Havana's persistent economic difficulties. Suarez, a seasoned agricultural engineer, channels his passion into breeding diverse orchids, transforming his space into a floral haven.

Originally focusing on staple Cuban crops, his innovation now promotes the protection and hybridization of native orchids to withstand climate change, while discouraging the harmful harvesting of wild species.