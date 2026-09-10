News Anchor Ascends to Ugandan Throne Amid Controversy

A traditional Ugandan kingdom has named a television news anchor as the successor to King Oyo Nyimba, who died last month at the age of 34. Oyo Nyimba had been the world's youngest reigning monarch, ascending the throne at age 3, before his recent passing in the United States due to cancer.

At a press conference in Fort Portal, the Tooro kingdom's capital, the succession committee announced that Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, an anchor and editor at state broadcaster UBC, would take the throne. This decision counters the previous statement by the kingdom's Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire, who noted that an heir had been left behind by the unmarried king.

The late monarch's body was brought back to Uganda from the U.S., and burial preparations are underway for Saturday at the royal tombs near his Fort Portal palace. The selection of Kijanangoma marks a significant change in leadership amidst cultural traditions and modern governance.