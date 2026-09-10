Anticipation Builds as 'Baywatch' Reboot Prepares for January Premiere

The highly anticipated 'Baywatch' reboot is finally making headway, with excitement building ahead of its January debut. Los Angeles officials have already started preparations to host the filming of the show’s second season. Speaking on Wednesday, LA’s chief film liaison Steve Kang assured city council members that the production team was pleased with the support they received during the first season, indicating a promising return to LA next year.

According to sources, Fox executives are showing optimism regarding the series, which Fremantle and Fox Entertainment are producing. Although a renewal decision will likely hinge on the first season's performance, the reboot is set to premiere in the US in January 2027 and on Sky in the UK following a recent acquisition of rights by the Comcast-owned broadcaster.

Featuring a fresh ensemble cast, 'Baywatch' will spotlight new lifeguards in the iconic red swimsuits as they tackle beachside and personal dramas. The series, led by Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, and Shay Mitchell, promises to resurrect the iconic beach tales. Original stars Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard will make guest appearances, promising nostalgia. Fremantle's Executive Vice President Michela Di Mondo expressed anticipation for the show's wide-reaching launch through a collaboration with Prime Video, noting its enduring cultural impact and the excitement surrounding its revival.