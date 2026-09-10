American Eagle's Struggles: A Fashion Forward with Heavy Discounts

American Eagle Outfitters' stock dropped 12% due to forecasts of flat gross margins and excessive inventory. Despite better-than-expected Q2 revenue, uneven demand pressures the brand, especially in women's denim. Aerie's strength couldn't compensate for denim challenges. Analysts highlight unclear branding strategies as a reason for lagging behind competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:29 IST
American Eagle's Struggles: A Fashion Forward with Heavy Discounts
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American Eagle Outfitters experienced a substantial 12% dip in premarket trading following an unpromising forecast of flat quarterly gross margins. The indication of necessary discounts to manage excess inventory and reduced demand at its main brand raised concerns about future profitability.

Even though the apparel retailer reported better-than-anticipated revenue for the second quarter, persistently uneven demand across the sector, influenced by consumer inflation pressures, affected spending patterns. Shoppers focused on essentials, holding out for discounts, contributing to a notable share decline of about 36% this year for the company.

In efforts to captivate Gen Z shoppers, investments like the high-profile "Great Jeans" campaign featuring actor Sydney Sweeney have not been enough to counteract competitive pressures, especially as rivals such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap adjust forecasts optimistically. Analysts point to American Eagle's branding and merchandising strategies needing clarity to improve standings against competitors like Levi's and Abercrombie.

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