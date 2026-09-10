In a symbolic move aimed at uplifting troop morale, bone fragments from the sword-wielding hand of medieval Russian Prince Dmitry Donskoy have been sent to the front lines in Ukraine. This initiative is the latest display of support from the Russian Orthodox Church for President Vladimir Putin's military efforts.

Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy is celebrated for his victory over the Mongol Golden Horde at the 1380 Battle of Kulikovo. His well-preserved remains were uncovered over the summer during restoration work at Moscow's Cathedral of the Archangel. The Russian Orthodox Church has sent a fragment of Donskoy's right hand to Donetsk, symbolically placing it with Russian troops.

This carefully orchestrated effort aims to boost nationalism and morale ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections. Critics argue that the church is aligning too closely with Kremlin interests, as the display of relics is viewed as evidence of divine support for Russia's military actions.