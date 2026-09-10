Iran Halts Freight Fee to Boost Oil Exports

Iran has lifted a 10% freight fee on foreign vessels transporting oil, gas, and liquid petroleum products to bolster its exports. This move comes in response to disruptions caused by a U.S. naval blockade. The news was reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:29 IST
Iran Halts Freight Fee to Boost Oil Exports
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In a strategic move to enhance its oil exports, Iran has suspended a 10% charge on freight fees for foreign vessels transporting oil, gas, and liquid petroleum products to and from the nation.

The decision, reported by the semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday, aims to alleviate disruptions in the seaborne oil export sector.

The suspension is a response to challenges posed by a U.S. naval blockade, which has significantly interrupted Iran's maritime oil trade.

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