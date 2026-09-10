Natural Gas: The Powerhouse Fuel of the Future

Natural gas and its liquid counterpart, LNG, have emerged as the fossil fuel industry's most significant growth sectors amidst declining oil and coal demand driven by electrification and climate policies. These fuels are crucial as governments and utilities aim to meet rising electricity needs while ensuring reliable power alongside renewables.

Asia is at the forefront in gas-fired power capacity, boasting about 950,000 MW of operational capacity compared to 735,000 MW in the Americas and 366,000 MW in Europe, according to Global Energy Monitor data. The region is also constructing an additional 140,000 MW, with China leading in pipeline expansion.

The United States stands as the top LNG exporter, with extensive infrastructure supporting its status. In contrast, Asia dominates the LNG import scene, accounting for over two-thirds of global import capacity. This burgeoning energy infrastructure signifies natural gas's lasting impact on the global energy landscape.