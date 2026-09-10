Cinematic Horizons Expand at Kashmir Film Festival

The International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) is fostering a vibrant cinema culture by showcasing international and local films. Notable cineastes like Santosh Sivan and Keiko Bang stress the festival's role in exposing Kashmiri filmmakers and the importance of incentives in global film productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:48 IST
Cinematic Horizons Expand at Kashmir Film Festival
Veteran cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) has become a significant cultural event, drawing cinephiles and aspiring filmmakers to its vibrant screenings. Renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan commended the festival's support for local talent, ensuring future editions will also spotlight student films to nurture Kashmiri youth.

Respected film expert Keiko Bang highlighted the global film industry's financial and regulatory incentives as critical factors for international productions. She emphasized that while personal priorities may vary, such incentives play a crucial role in attracting Hollywood and other global productions to new locations.

With backing from the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the IFFJK is more than a film exhibition. It provides a unique networking platform, enriching the cultural fabric and offering attendees exposure to diverse cinematic expressions from both India and the world over.

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