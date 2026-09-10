Wall Street Woes: Rising Rates and Surging Oil Prices Shake Markets
Wall Street's indexes dropped as August's producer prices heightened expectations of a near-term interest rate hike. A prolonged Middle East conflict inflated oil prices, reinforcing tough market conditions. The S&P 500 and technology stocks suffered notable declines, pressured further by soaring U.S. Treasury yields.
Wall Street faced a turbulent Thursday as key indexes experienced dips following new data on producer prices for August, which suggested a potential interest rate hike. Traders are increasingly betting on the Federal Reserve raising rates, fueled by an ongoing Middle East conflict that has kept oil prices elevated above $100 a barrel.
Brent crude's climb over 4% heightened apprehensions about the equity market outlook. This sentiment was mirrored in a Labor Department report, showing the Producer Price Index rose higher than expected, further signaling a tough economic environment. The central bank's lack of guidance has put all economic indicators under intense examination.
Among the declining sectors, materials and technology led losses, while consumer staples edged higher. The movement in Treasury yields, including two-year and 10-year benchmarks reaching record highs, adds pressure to stocks by making low-risk government bonds more attractive compared to equities.