Gael Garcia Bernal Illuminates Masculinity Crisis in 'Hombre al Agua' at Venice Film Festival

Mexican actor and filmmaker Gael Garcia Bernal is showcasing his third directorial feature, 'Hombre al Agua,' at the Venice Film Festival. The film explores themes of fatherhood and masculinity in Latin America, with Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin in a supporting role. Bernal aims to reflect societal shifts through cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 21:44 IST
Gael Garcia Bernal Illuminates Masculinity Crisis in 'Hombre al Agua' at Venice Film Festival

Mexican actor and filmmaker Gael Garcia Bernal has infused his latest directorial project with pressing themes of fatherhood, class, and a masculinity crisis in Latin America. His third feature, 'Hombre al Agua,' is currently being showcased at the prestigious Venice Film Festival.

The narrative follows a Cuban lifeguard, Camilo, who relocates to Mexico after heroically saving a businessman. In Mexico, he navigates the complexities of a life intertwined with a filmmaker wife and ambitious father-in-law. Garcia Bernal suggests the film encapsulates broader regional questions, echoing Camilo's journey as parallel to Latin America's quest for its own narrative.

Adding star power to the production, Puerto Rican pop legend Ricky Martin makes a memorable appearance in the film. Martin expressed his enthusiasm, seeing the project as crucial Latin American cinema, and highlighted the significance of continuing this creative journey with the new wave of artists emerging in the region.

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