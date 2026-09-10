UK Stock Markets Tumble Amid Inflation and Interest Rate Worries

UK stock indexes faced significant declines as rising crude oil prices intensified inflation concerns. The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.57%, marking its fifth consecutive decline, while the midcap FTSE 250 fell 0.92%. Additionally, a strong U.S. producer prices report increased expectations for future interest rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 21:49 IST
UK Stock Markets Tumble Amid Inflation and Interest Rate Worries
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The main UK stock indexes ended Thursday's trading session at their lowest level in more than a month, pressured by soaring crude oil prices that stoked fears of inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined 0.57%, closing at 10,608.92 points, extending its losing streak to five days. The midcap FTSE 250 index also saw a decline, slipping 0.92%, marking its fourth consecutive day in the red.

Contributing further to the pessimism was a robust U.S. producer prices report, which heightened the likelihood of an upcoming interest rate increase, adding to investor concerns.

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