UK Stock Markets Tumble Amid Inflation and Interest Rate Worries

The main UK stock indexes ended Thursday's trading session at their lowest level in more than a month, pressured by soaring crude oil prices that stoked fears of inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined 0.57%, closing at 10,608.92 points, extending its losing streak to five days. The midcap FTSE 250 index also saw a decline, slipping 0.92%, marking its fourth consecutive day in the red.

Contributing further to the pessimism was a robust U.S. producer prices report, which heightened the likelihood of an upcoming interest rate increase, adding to investor concerns.