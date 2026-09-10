Italy Boosts Domestic Oil and Gas Production

Italy's government has rolled out new measures to bolster the nation's oil and gas production efforts, as announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday.

In a strategic move to facilitate energy industry operations, the government plans to appoint commissioners who will assist local authorities in expediting the bureaucratic procedures tied to business licenses for hydrocarbon extraction.

This initiative is expected to cut through the bureaucratic complexities that have long hindered efficient energy production, contributing to a more robust domestic energy sector.