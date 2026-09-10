Usain Bolt and the World Athletics Ultimate Championship: A Missed Opportunity

Usain Bolt, the legendary sprinter, regrets missing out on the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, a new event promising to revolutionize the sport with its attractive prize money and innovative format.

Bolt and fellow athlete Asafa Powell lamented that they missed the chance to compete for the lucrative cash prizes. The championship offers $150,000 for individual events and $80,000 for relay teams, making it one of the sport's richest events.

The event features a streamlined schedule and a theatrical presentation to enhance athlete visibility and audience engagement. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe emphasized the event's potential as a catalyst for change, aiming to bolster fan connection and highlight athlete personalities.