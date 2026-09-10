Madrid’s Alluring New F1 Circuit: The Madring Debuts

This weekend, Formula One enthusiasts turn their attention to Madrid for the introduction of a new racecourse, the Madring. The Spanish Grand Prix venue, with its imposing banked corner known as La Monumental, promises to be a challenging circuit for drivers.

The Madring marks Spain's second race this season, following the Catalunya Grand Prix. It closes the European stretch of the F1 season, being the first new addition since Las Vegas three years ago. Madrid native, Carlos Sainz of Team Williams, describes the track as charismatic and challenging, providing a unique experience distinct from traditional circuits.

While most racers have only practiced on simulators, some, like Sainz and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, have had laps on the largely incomplete track. However, Sainz cautioned that these sessions were not truly representative of race day, as was echoed by Hamilton, who noted a lack of grip and testing opportunity during promotional runs. With limited room for overtaking, qualifying performance seems set to take center stage this weekend.