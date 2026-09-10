The Gruffalo Story Continues: A Monster Legacy

As the latest installment of the Gruffalo series hits bookshelves, creator Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler celebrate over two decades of collaboration. They remark on the unexpected enduring popularity of their cherished monster character, which has far surpassed their initial expectations.

Donaldson's Gruffalo books have enjoyed global sales exceeding 18.2 million copies. The new book, 'Gruffalo Granny,' introduces a fresh story featuring the Gruffalo and his daughter as they anticipate a visit from her voracious grandmother. During this visit, a clever mouse attempts to avoid becoming dinner.

The authors, speaking at a London launch, attributed their success to working independently within their collaboration. They hinted that further sequels could emerge, possibly involving clumsy dragon 'Zog.' Amidst a UK literacy report highlighting reading enjoyment among children, Scheffler expressed hopes that their works inspire creativity and a love for reading in young minds.