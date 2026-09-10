Court Blocks Controversial USPS Mail-In Voting Rule

A U.S. appeals court halted the Trump administration's new postal rule tightening mail-in voting requirements before congressional elections. The controversial rule, said to potentially disenfranchise millions, awaits a Supreme Court decision. Judge Indira Talwani blocked the rule, citing voters' rights infringement concerns and potential unlawful execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 23:22 IST
Court Blocks Controversial USPS Mail-In Voting Rule

In a significant move, a U.S. appeals court has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new Postal Service rule that would impose stricter mail-in voting regulations ahead of November's congressional elections. The decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on a related appeal.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court injunction preventing the rule's implementation. This rule, backed by President Trump, has faced opposition from voting rights groups and states, which argue that it risks disenfranchising millions of voters while offering little in terms of combating voter fraud.

The USPS rule, initiated by executive order, mandates that states provide lists of mail ballot recipients, with the service refusing delivery of non-compliant ballots. As legal battles continue, the focus remains on the potential impact on voters' rights and election administration.

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