Oil Prices Surge Amid Spiraling Middle East Tensions

Oil prices soared more than 6% on Thursday, exceeding $100 a barrel, as renewed instability in the Gulf region raised fears of further supply disruptions. The sharp rise in prices was driven by escalated attacks targeting shipping routes, with both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate marking significant gains.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran intensified after Iran-backed Houthis seized Yemen's Mocha Port, elevating risks throughout the Red Sea and Gulf. Threats now extend beyond the Strait of Hormuz, potentially impacting regional export routes and energy infrastructure. The U.S. has warned of possible retaliatory action against key Iranian sites.

Meanwhile, China's increased oil purchases following a period of low demand have bolstered physical crude markets, offsetting some of the bearish pressures. With potential disruptions looming, China's role as the world’s largest oil importer could further influence market dynamics, analysts noted.