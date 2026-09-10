Brazil's Tight Political Race: Bolsonaro vs. Lula
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are locked in a razor-thin contest according to a recent poll. In the simulated runoff for the upcoming election, Bolsonaro holds a slight edge over Lula, marking a shift in dynamics since August when Lula was ahead.
A recent poll has spotlighted the intensifying political scenario in Brazil as right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter a neck-and-neck competition. The AtlasIntel/Bloomberg survey, ahead of the forthcoming election, shows Bolsonaro marginally leading with 46.4% of hypothetical second-round votes, slightly ahead of Lula's 46.2%.
The poll results illustrate a shift in voter sentiment, as just weeks earlier, Lula had the upper hand with 47.1% to Bolsonaro's 42.6%.
Conducted by AtlasIntel, the survey involved 5,000 participants surveyed between September 4 and 9, and it carries a margin of error of 1 percentage point, reflecting the tight race between these political heavyweights.