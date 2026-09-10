Shweta Tripathi's Groundbreaking TIFF Journey: A New Era for Women Filmmakers

Shweta Tripathi, known for her acting prowess, now steps into a producer's shoes and is making waves with her selection for the WIF India x Gold House Scholarship at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. Her debut production as a producer, 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan', is ready to be showcased at the prestigious Gold House Pitch, a platform that gathers producers, financiers, and industry experts from around the globe.

The film, directed by National Award-winner Sanjoy Nag, stars Tripathi alongside Tillotama Shome. 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan' presents a queer love story and highlights Tripathi's transition from acting to producing feature films, stemming from a rich background in theater production. She founded AllMyTea, her own production company, in 2025, aiming to bring bold narratives to life.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, the CEO of Sikhya Entertainment and WIF India founder, emphasizes WIF India’s mission to offer crucial international connections to female filmmakers. Rabia Chopra, Head of Programme and Strategy at WIF India, noted that Tripathi’s participation marks a historic first for an Indian filmmaker at the Gold House Pitch, opening doors for future narratives to gain international attention.