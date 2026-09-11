Russian forces intensified their campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure, striking multiple key locations across the country. On Thursday, the industrial city of Pavlohrad suffered a devastating onslaught with seven people killed in attacks involving drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

The assault also targeted a petrol station in Kyiv and an agribusiness facility in Dnipro, worsening the impact on Ukraine's logistical and economic stability. As images of destruction circulated, Ukraine's Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi described the growing attacks on businesses as deliberate and urged preemptive measures.

Moscow, under accusations of targeting civilians, denied these claims despite evidence of widespread damage. As conflict escalates with reciprocal strikes between the nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, while on a visit to Canada, emphasized the need for international attention to Russia's systematic terror tactics against Ukrainian citizens.