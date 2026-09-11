Charlotte Rose Takes Command at ILCA 6 Women's World Championship

Charlotte Rose regained her lead at the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship after a successful day of racing. She opened a 13-point lead over Emma Plasschaert of Belgium in second place. The championship is noted for its Olympic pedigree, attracting top sailors from around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 00:22 IST
Charlotte Rose Takes Command at ILCA 6 Women's World Championship

Charlotte Rose reclaimed her lead at the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship on Thursday, successfully navigating three races on Dublin Bay. Light winds had previously disrupted the regatta, but Rose's resilience paid off. The American scored a fourth and a first, discarding a less favorable 23rd place to achieve a commanding 13-point lead over Belgium's two-time world champion Emma Plasschaert, with Denmark's Anna Munch trailing in third.

Meanwhile, Maxime Jonker of the Netherlands delivered an impressive performance, moving up to fourth place overall with a consistent run of results. On home turf, Ireland's Eve McMahon climbed to seventh place after two strong finishes, underscoring her growing prowess in the 108-boat fleet.

As the competition progresses, only the top 10 sailors will advance to Saturday's decisive Final Series. There, their accumulated points will be halved, intensifying the race for the coveted world title and medals. Participants include Olympic contenders, adding an extra layer of prestige to the championship.

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