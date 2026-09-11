FCC Controversy: Late-Night Shows in Crosshairs

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that an upcoming interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will be aired on YouTube instead of ABC’s broadcast network. The decision follows threats from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which now mandates that talk shows adhere to equal time rules once reserved for traditional news broadcasts.

Traditionally unbound by such regulations, late-night talk shows like Kimmel's have routinely hosted political figures. However, the FCC's recent stance, championed by a Republican-led body, suggests a shift that could influence media freedoms and editorial content. This change comes at a sensitive time with Talarico gearing up against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in a crucial Texas race.

The implications of these policy changes are significant, raising concerns about governmental influence on broadcasters' programming choices. While ABC remains reticent, the controversial FCC actions continue to fuel discussions on the limits of governmental oversight in media, especially as legal challenges and critiques mount against the administration's approach.