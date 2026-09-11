Illuminating Activism: 'Being Heumann' Premieres at Toronto Festival

The film 'Being Heumann,' directed by Sian Heder, chronicles the life of Judy Heumann, a pioneering activist in the disability rights movement. The story highlights her leadership during a historic protest that resulted in major legislative changes. The film showcases her multifaceted personality and will debut in theaters and on Apple TV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:28 IST
Illuminating Activism: 'Being Heumann' Premieres at Toronto Festival

Academy Award-winning director Sian Heder launched her latest film, 'Being Heumann,' at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film powerfully narrates the inspiring tale of Judy Heumann, an influential figure in the disability rights movement.

Famed as the 'mother of the disability rights movement,' Heumann led an unprecedented protest in San Francisco in 1977, which resulted in the implementation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. This protest marked the longest occupation of a federal building in U.S. history.

With performances by British actor Ruth Madeley and American star Mark Ruffalo, the film showcases Heumann’s activism, as well as her humor and spirit. 'Being Heumann' is set for a limited theatrical release on November 6, followed by streaming on Apple TV.

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