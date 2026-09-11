Illuminating Activism: 'Being Heumann' Premieres at Toronto Festival

Academy Award-winning director Sian Heder launched her latest film, 'Being Heumann,' at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film powerfully narrates the inspiring tale of Judy Heumann, an influential figure in the disability rights movement.

Famed as the 'mother of the disability rights movement,' Heumann led an unprecedented protest in San Francisco in 1977, which resulted in the implementation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. This protest marked the longest occupation of a federal building in U.S. history.

With performances by British actor Ruth Madeley and American star Mark Ruffalo, the film showcases Heumann’s activism, as well as her humor and spirit. 'Being Heumann' is set for a limited theatrical release on November 6, followed by streaming on Apple TV.