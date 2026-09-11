Rising Treasury Yields and Oil Prices Ignite Inflation Fears

Treasury yields have surged to multi-year highs as Asian stock markets declined sharply on Friday, driven by inflationary pressures from surging oil prices. Brent crude hit a four-month peak at $109.97 per barrel after a significant overnight jump, although it corrected to $107, marking an 11% weekly rise.

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coupled with Houthi advancements in Yemen, are heightening threats to Saudi oil exports, notably through the Strait of Hormuz. Analyst Helima Croft warns that Brent could reach $121.99 per barrel if a full-blown Saudi-Houthi conflict resumes.

The turmoil has fueled expectations of further monetary tightening from global central banks, with U.S. Treasury yields reaching three-year highs. The Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and other central banks are expected to raise interest rates this year to combat persistent inflation and economic instability.