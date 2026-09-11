Remembering 9/11: A Legacy of Loss and Resilience

Twenty-five years since the September 11 attacks, Americans will pause to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost when hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. The day reshaped U.S. foreign policy and domestic politics, impacting generations who lived through or grew up in its aftermath.

For directly affected families and first responders, the anniversary is a poignant reminder of loss and heroism. Caroline Ogonowski, whose father was a captain of Flight 11, reflects on the personal void left by her father. Ceremonies in New York and other locations will include reading victims' names and moments of silence.

The attacks sparked a 'war on terror,' creating the Department of Homeland Security and influencing U.S. military actions. Domestically, it spurred patriotism but also prejudice against Muslim Americans. The impact lingers for rescue workers exposed to toxic debris, many of whom have died from related illnesses, highlighting ongoing consequences of that tragic day.