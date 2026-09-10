Uncovering Shadows: The Long-Term Health Impact on the Children of 9/11

Thousands of children exposed to toxins during the 9/11 attacks may face long-term health risks. Congress has funded a new study to understand chronic illnesses in these individuals as they age. The CDC will oversee this research to track their health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:30 IST
Uncovering Shadows: The Long-Term Health Impact on the Children of 9/11

When the World Trade Center fell on 9/11, approximately 25,000 children lived or attended school in lower Manhattan, exposed to dangerous toxins. Despite this, government health studies have largely overlooked this group, focusing instead on first responders and adults, leaving a significant gap in understanding their long-term health effects.

Recognizing these gaps, Congress announced in 2022 a dedicated study to address potential chronic illnesses these children might face as they reach their 30s and 40s. Oversight will be provided by the CDC, which seeks researchers to establish the World Trade Center Youth Research Coordinating Center and organize a Youth Research Cohort.

Participants will include those affected under 21 years old and living in specific areas on 9/11. The study also plans to include unexposed individuals for comparison. Efforts to recruit for this study face challenges, as those affected may not wish to revisit these events, highlighting the need for community support.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026