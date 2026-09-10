Uncovering Shadows: The Long-Term Health Impact on the Children of 9/11

When the World Trade Center fell on 9/11, approximately 25,000 children lived or attended school in lower Manhattan, exposed to dangerous toxins. Despite this, government health studies have largely overlooked this group, focusing instead on first responders and adults, leaving a significant gap in understanding their long-term health effects.

Recognizing these gaps, Congress announced in 2022 a dedicated study to address potential chronic illnesses these children might face as they reach their 30s and 40s. Oversight will be provided by the CDC, which seeks researchers to establish the World Trade Center Youth Research Coordinating Center and organize a Youth Research Cohort.

Participants will include those affected under 21 years old and living in specific areas on 9/11. The study also plans to include unexposed individuals for comparison. Efforts to recruit for this study face challenges, as those affected may not wish to revisit these events, highlighting the need for community support.