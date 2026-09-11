Kailash Kher’s ‘Hey Hanuman’ song from ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ unveiled

The makers of ‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ have released the Hindi version of the film’s third song, ‘Hey Hanuman’, sung by Kailash Kher. The song features Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and focuses on the moment when Hanuman is reminded of his strength and devotion to Shri Ram.

As per a release, Kher spoke about the emotion behind the song and said he wanted his voice to carry both devotion and courage. “Hey Hanuman is a call to awaken the strength that already exists within. While singing it, I wanted the voice to carry both bhakti and veerta,” Kher said.

“Hanuman ji’s immeasurable power comes from his complete devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram, and that is the central emotion of the song. I hope listeners experience that energy when they hear it,” he added. Wadhwa said said Lord Hanuman represents immense strength, "but also complete humility and surrender before Prabhu Shri Ram".

"This sequence is especially powerful because he is not discovering a new power; he is being reminded of what has always existed within him. Kailash ji’s voice gives that moment tremendous energy and helped me bring both Hanuman ji’s humility and his strength to the screen.” The music for ‘Hey Hanuman’ has been directed by Dev Chauhaan and Ashish Donald, with the composition by Ashish Donald. The lyrics have been written by Jaidev Jonwal, while Himanshu Rawat is the assistant composer. Dev Chauhaan and Ashish Donald have also handled the music production.

‘Hey Hanuman’ comes after ‘Siya Ram’ and ‘Ram Ji Ki Sena’, which were released earlier as part of the film’s music. The film has also been shot in parts of Chitrakote in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. The region is traditionally linked with Dandakaranya and the vanvaas journey of Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman.

‘Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ stars Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film is presented by AJ Film Entertainment World and Ajay Kanojiya. It is produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela and co-produced by Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Moni Sen.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026, in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. (ANI)