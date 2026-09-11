Senator Flavio Bolsonaro Under Investigation: Corruption Allegations Unveiled

Brazil's Supreme Court has initiated an inquiry into Senator Flavio Bolsonaro over allegations of corruption and money laundering. This development is part of a wider investigation into the defunct Banco Master, as per newly unsealed court documents. Flavio, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, is a prominent right-wing contender against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the upcoming election.

Justice Andre Mendonca sanctioned the investigation following recommendations from Brazil's Federal Police. The inquiries stem from suspected financial activities, including donations made by Banco Master's erstwhile CEO Daniel Vorcaro, who funded a movie about Jair Bolsonaro.

This investigation adds a significant twist to the political landscape, potentially influencing the forthcoming election dynamics, as corruption allegations surface against a key political figure.