Senator Flavio Bolsonaro Under Investigation: Corruption Allegations Unveiled

Brazil's Supreme Court has launched an investigation into Flavio Bolsonaro for alleged corruption and money laundering linked to Banco Master. The inquiry comes as Flavio, son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, contests leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the upcoming election, amid controversial donations by Banco Master's former CEO Daniel Vorcaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:45 IST
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro Under Investigation: Corruption Allegations Unveiled
investigation

Brazil's Supreme Court has initiated an inquiry into Senator Flavio Bolsonaro over allegations of corruption and money laundering. This development is part of a wider investigation into the defunct Banco Master, as per newly unsealed court documents. Flavio, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, is a prominent right-wing contender against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the upcoming election.

Justice Andre Mendonca sanctioned the investigation following recommendations from Brazil's Federal Police. The inquiries stem from suspected financial activities, including donations made by Banco Master's erstwhile CEO Daniel Vorcaro, who funded a movie about Jair Bolsonaro.

This investigation adds a significant twist to the political landscape, potentially influencing the forthcoming election dynamics, as corruption allegations surface against a key political figure.

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