Decision on Jackdaw Gas Field Delayed Amid Political Timing Tensions

The decision to activate the Jackdaw gas field has been delayed until after the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. Initially expected this month, the final decision is postponed to late autumn. Government sources indicate that political considerations and thorough environmental assessments are influencing the timing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:51 IST
Decision on Jackdaw Gas Field Delayed Amid Political Timing Tensions

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's decision on the Jackdaw gas field project has been postponed following reports suggesting an initial expectation of this month. The decision will now wait until after the crucial Holborn and St Pancras by-election set for October 8.

The move comes amid political pressure, as the by-election follows Keir Starmer's resignation and sees Labour and the Green Party contesting tightly. While reports suggested a decision date earlier, late autumn has been cited as the new timeframe.

A government energy department spokesperson remained tight-lipped on any speculation, highlighting the importance of reviewing all relevant evidence, including environmental assessments, before a decision is finalized.

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