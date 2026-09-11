Houthis Tighten Foothold on Strategic Oil Route Amid Middle East Tensions

Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured Yemen's Perim Island, near the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait, impacting global oil transit routes. The move threatens Saudi Arabia’s oil supply chain as tensions rise in the Middle East. Saudi appeals for U.S. military support were rejected, while potential diplomatic solutions are explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:50 IST
Houthis Tighten Foothold on Strategic Oil Route Amid Middle East Tensions
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Iran-backed Houthi rebels are fortifying their control over critical oil transit routes by capturing Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key global shipping lane. Yemeni government forces withdrew from the region, giving the Houthis a strategic edge in the broader Middle East conflict.

Saudi Arabia faces increased pressure on its oil supply chain, with tensions further inflamed by satellite images showing smoke near the East-West oil pipeline. Despite Riyadh's appeals, the U.S. has declined military intervention, leaving diplomatic avenues as potential solutions to the escalating crisis.

Regional diplomacy could become pivotal, with Gulf foreign ministers planning a meeting in Oman to discuss an interim agreement on the Strait of Hormuz, offering a glimmer of hope for de-escalating oil transit tensions in the region.

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