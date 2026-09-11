Chess Magic Unites Young Minds at ADIS National Games 2026

Adani International School (ADIS) is bringing together a vibrant chess tournament under the banner of the Indian Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) National Games Chess Competition 2026. Over 425 young chess talents from more than 100 schools across ten states are gathering in Ahmedabad to compete for top honors.

The national championship features a wide array of talent across four age brackets: Under 11, Under 14, Under 17, and Under 19. Competitors are tested on the fundamentals of competitive chess, such as concentration, decision-making, and resilience under pressure. Indian Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Namrata Adani were present for the inaugural ceremony, enhancing the spirit of the event.

Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also attended the event. Namrata Adani highlighted how chess can teach young people critical thinking, strategic planning, and composure in uncertain outcomes—skills beneficial beyond the chessboard. The competition fosters networking and camaraderie among players from various schools and states, going beyond mere wins and losses to emphasize experience and personal growth.