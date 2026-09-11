Amitabh Bachchan's Unfulfilled Musical Dream Revealed on 'KBC'

In a heartfelt revelation on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' Amitabh Bachchan shared his unfulfilled wish of learning to play musical instruments. Despite his admiration for musicians, the megastar, now 84, hasn't realized this dream, expressing his longing and appreciation for musical talent on the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:29 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's Unfulfilled Musical Dream Revealed on 'KBC'
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid moment on the famed television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan uncovered a poignant aspiration that remains elusive. During an interaction with contestant Kritagya, a content creator, Bachchan disclosed his unfulfilled yearning to master musical instruments.

As Kritagya engaged Bachchan in a light-hearted game of 'This or That,' he inquired if the actor would prefer to relive a past day or experience something entirely new. While reflecting, Bachchan revealed his deep admiration for musicians and expressed regret for not learning to play instruments like the sitar.

Bachchan lamented over his unfulfilled wish of engaging with music, stating he has amassed numerous instruments at home with hopes of learning. At the age of 84, this long-held desire remains incomplete, a source of sorrow for the beloved actor. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18' broadcasts weekdays at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

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