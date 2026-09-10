Colgate and KBC 18 Join Forces to Spark a Nationwide Oral Health Movement

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited partners with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 to promote oral health awareness in India. The collaboration aims to inspire families to prioritize nighttime brushing through engaging sign-offs by Amitabh Bachchan. This campaign seeks to turn televised moments into long-term healthy habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:57 IST
Colgate and KBC 18 Join Forces to Spark a Nationwide Oral Health Movement
Colgate and Kaun Banega Crorepati Champion the Perfect Daily Sign-Off. Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited partners with the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 to drive a nationwide oral health movement, focusing on nighttime oral hygiene. This marks their first-ever alliance aimed at influencing Indian families to enhance their dental care routines.

The campaign, anchored on KBC 18's theme 'Sochna Padega', seeks to reduce the oral health issues afflicting nearly 90% of Indians. By promoting the simple but effective habit of brushing at night, this initiative promises to cut cavity risk by half. Host Amitabh Bachchan will personalize messages with 100 distinctive sign-offs throughout the season, advocating for dental health.

The partnership smoothly integrates public health messaging in a cultural context, turning everyday family television moments into opportunities for lifelong change. Colgate's Executive Vice President of Marketing, Gunjit Jain, emphasizes the campaign's goal to embed oral health awareness in daily narratives, enabling informed decisions that foster healthier smiles across generations.

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